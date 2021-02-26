Focus on all of us
Here in Antrim County I have Democratic neighbors, Republican neighbors and neighbors who don't care about party politics in the least. Antrim County commissioners, it is your job to serve them all.
You are failing. These "symbolic resolutions" must end. Stop trying to overthrow government; do your job and govern.
Explain how risking our precious water ways for a Canadian gas line is beneficial to Antrim County. Shutting Line 5 down was a huge win for our state, yet you side against it.
Explain how you have determined law enforcement will not enforce COVID health and safety guidelines, leaving business and employees vulnerable to disturbances and the violence of anti-mask vigilantes. You are encouraging and enabling such disobedience.
Some members seem blinded by partisan politics and intent on fighting against anything that comes out of the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It is a noticeable pattern.
That's not your job.
You were elected to serve all of us, here, in Antrim County.
Address your party politics on your own time.
I ask you govern in concert and stay focused on the "all of us."
Lori Wood
Mancelona