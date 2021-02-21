Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.