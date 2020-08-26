A letter to Pence

Dear Vice President Pence,

Welcome to Traverse City. We are a Midwest town where facts are facts and honesty prevails. I have to ask, how do you support a man who asks Americans to drink bleach to help cure coronavirus? How do you support a man who claimed that Mexico would pay for a wall when they have paid for nothing? How do you support a man who said that there were good people on both sides at Charlottesville? How do you support a man who can’t disavow Quanon?

Your silence is troubling. Wondering how you sleep at night? You can help save this democracy.

Cory Woessner

Traverse City

Tags

Recommended for you