Don't malign charter captains
I consider Ryan Matuzak a friend. He and I are both passionate on protecting the lakes and fishery for generations to come.
I have an issue with his last column that stated most charter captains and guides are “takers to the maximum.”
I'm president of the Michigan Charter Boat Association. I live in Leelanau County. Most people don’t know we are in the middle of the Tribal Decree negotiations. Our members have donated and are picking up a good chunk of the cost of the sport fishing community’s legal representation in these negotiations. The MCBA has been on the front lines fighting legislation that would allow state licensed commercial fishermen to harvest sport fish with commercial nets. These include lake trout, walleye and perch.
I know of many ports and captains who donate trips to take our veterans fishing to enjoy a day on the water, to catch a meal or two of fish.
Most of the charter captains in the Traverse City area are members of the MCBA. Yes, we do make a good part of our living charter fishing. Yes, there maybe be a couple bad apples in the bunch. Most if asked are willing to help.
Remember charter captains are always on the front lines to protect the fishery for the general public.
Captain Bill Winowiecki
President, Michigan Charter Boat Association
Cedar