Picnic table playtime
My first reaction to this photo is Picnic Time disaster! Allowing a 6-year old-child to "leap between picnic tables" amounts to child abuse, in my opinion. The potential for severely broken bones and/or concussion should be obvious to any responsible parent.
And there is the issue of liability which could be very expensive should this child be seriously injured. I assume that would be the responsibility of the Grand Traverse Commons organization.
Furthermore, I question the wisdom of publishing this photo which some may find amusing.
Cynthia Wilson
Maple City
Commented
