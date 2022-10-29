Can't stay silent
Proposal 3 is the most extreme abortion proposal Michigan has ever considered. More than 63 million innocent and defenseless unborn babies have been legally killed by abortion since 1973.
This proposal would be written into Michigan's constitution. Too confusing. Too extreme.
Mother Theresa said, "A nation that kills its children in the womb has lost its soul."
God have mercy on our nation.
Sandy Wilson
Buckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.