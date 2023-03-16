Dark skies and good neighbors
For family reasons, we are spending time in the Boca Raton area of Florida — where there are too many cars, too many very loud cars/motorcycles, too many 10- to 15-storey buildings built right up to the sidewalks that are too narrow and only 3 inches from the too-fast cars in the abutting four to six lanes.
But they do have dark skies.
We are very close to two commercial areas, yet one of our delights is looking at Venus, Saturn, Orion and the moon with our neighbors. We/they have been known to pound on each other's doors, calling in: "Look at the sky TONIGHT!"
How the private school in Traverse City managed not to comply with city ordinance regarding shaded lights for several years is one question.
The other question today is why are they not good neighbors? Why is someone having to sue them?
The icing on the cake, of course, is that they are a religious organization which one would assume is preaching "do unto others," "love they neighbor," and Matthew 25.
What an embarrassment for their members, who I hope are speaking up loudly and clearly.
Bonnie Willings
Traverse City
