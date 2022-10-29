Maintain that small-town downtown
Downtown Traverse City has a small-town look and feel. Most shops and restaurants are privately owned and the buildings have historical appeal.
Some locals weren't happy with new tall buildings. The issue was on the ballot in 2016 requiring new buildings of more than 60 feet to be voted on by the electorate; it passed overwhelmingly.
This year, a tall building is on the ballot. Some believe the building will be 60 feet tall and the extra 20 feet of rooftop additions (air conditioning, heating units, elevators, etc.) doesn't count. The building would cast another 20 feet of shadow, literally and figuratively.
Please vote no on Proposal 1.
Bonnie Willings
Traverse City
