Misleading information corrected
Misinformation hurts retirees. In 1983 Sen. Joe Biden voted for legislation allowing for an additional up to 50 percent of Social Security benefits toward taxable income if income exceeded a certain threshold. The legislation aimed to bolster Social Security, had great bi-partisan support and was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan.
In 1993, the Senate passed President Bill Clinton's deficit reduction plan requiring recipients of certain incomes to pay taxes on 85 percent of Social Security benefits.
Biden plans to equalize IRA and 401k benefits across incomes — giving "savers" a 26-percent tax credit.
Biden doesn't want a 3 percent tax on homes. Fact checked by PolitiFact.
Rich Willing
Buckley
