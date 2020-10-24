Support John Roth
I support John Roth because he has a plan to advance educational opportunity for skilled trade jobs in Michigan so that people can have good paying jobs without the need to attend college or acquire debt.
Here in Grand Traverse County we have many skilled trade jobs available but due to lack of educational opportunity there are few applicants to fill them. My grandson is an electrician apprentice and we know the advantages of these programs. Skilled trade programs are a huge opportunity.
Join me in supporting John Roth.
Cam Williams
Traverse City
