Talk about climate change
Sept. 21, 2014 was a turning point for me, when I joined a half a million others in the People's Climate March in NYC. I had long been concerned about climate change, but that day I realized how dire things were. Being among people from all over the world who were suffering because of violent weather, rising tides, heat waves, droughts and fires laid bare the truth of the long evolving tragedy. It also gave me hope that so many gathered there to say "Enough!" and demand action.
Sadly, seven years later, in spite of efforts by many individuals, groups and leaders, we are only a little further ahead in solving the problem. We were running out of time then. Don’t let us run out of hope. If you have been waiting for the right time, it is now. Join the climate movement. Talk about it.
Pressure your members of Congress to act, because broad systemic change is required if we are to avoid the worst impacts of global warming. Carbon Fee and Dividend legislation is not the only solution, but our best first shot at getting carbon pollution under control while we develop others. Learn more at citizensclimatelobby.org
Cathye Williams
Thompsonville