GT county deserves better
I recently viewed Commissioner Ron Clous’ response to a woman speaking during public comment during the online Grand Traverse County commissioners' meeting. His response, getting up from his seat and bringing his gun into the meeting view, left me speechless and deeply disturbed. Commissioner Rob Hentschel’s laugh in response was also shocking. Clous appeared to be nothing more than a playground bully displaying his weapon as if to say “Look how big I am.”
I don’t know any self-respecting gun owner, let alone an elected official, who would find this behavior appropriate — ever. At a minimum Clous has displayed total disregard for gun safety and his civic responsibility as an elected official. More specifically, his actions may have been a direct effort to intimidate a constituent and her right to free speech.
If Clous’s goal was to alarm and threaten his constituents, he has succeeded. He has also shown that he is unfit to serve and should resign or be removed from office. Commissioner Hentschel must also be held accountable for allowing and endorsing such egregious behavior.
The residents of Grand Traverse County — Republicans, Democrats and independents alike —deserve better.
Mary Sue Wilkinson
Traverse City