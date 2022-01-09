Inform the voters
I appreciated the coverage dated Jan. 6 (False Narrative Deepens Divide), which put the spotlight on the stream of disinformation surrounding the efforts to overturn the election results of 2020. While significant and highlighted coverage was given to what certain Republican representatives and senators had to say about the Jan. 6 attack and the committee investigating the attack, there was no mention of what our local and state elected officials have to say. Where do they stand?
We know that Rep. Jack Bergman voted against certifying the election results despite an overwhelming lack of evidence of voter fraud. Does Mr. Bergman still believe the lies of “the Big Steal?” Do our city and county commissioners?
Please expand your coverage and let’s get our representatives and our local officials on the record so that we can be informed voters.
Mary Sue Wilkinson
Traverse City