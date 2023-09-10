Handling of proposed zoning raises questions about conflicts
I recommend that the Record-Eagle pursue an investigative effort to confirm that city commissioners who vote on the zoning proposals do not have a conflict of interest.
How controversial the proposed zoning changes have become. Members of the planning commission resign; questions remain. Why the rush to speed these zoning changes through?
Have city commissioners fully disclosed any potential conflicts of interest? What personal ownership, business partnership interests or any other financial interests do they have that they stand to gain by increasing the density of zoning and rushing the proposed zoning changes through before the end of 2023?
I respectfully request them to slow down and take time to obtain public opinion. They need to confirm that they are representing interests of their constituents.
To repeat: I recommend that the Record-Eagle pursue an investigative effort to confirm that city commissioners who vote on the zoning proposals do not have a conflict of interest.
Thank you.
Paul Wilkins
Traverse City
