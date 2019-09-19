Medicare for All necessary
Brian Calley in slamming Medicare for All (M4A), crams his opinion so full of lies that one cannot rebut it in 200 words. Instead I’ll look at two issues demonstrating why M4A is needed.
The most common cause of large medical bills is due to hospital services, resulting in surprise, or balance, billing that contributes to 60 percent of personal bankruptcies. Let’s follow the money. Billion-dollar private equity, like KKR or Blackstone, buy specialist practices, which opt out of contracts with insurers, and because hospital administration is in charge of scheduling, they can and will use out-of-network specialists at the last minute. This patient ambush drives costs 68 percent higher than in-network without improving healthcare.
Currently, Americans pay $3.65 trillion per year on healthcare. This amounts to a tax of $11,212 per person. For this we get the worst healthcare in the developed world with outcomes approaching developing nations. Meanwhile, in various studies M4A results in savings of $2 trillion to $5 trillion over 10 years by delivering actual universal healthcare rather than an empty promise of access to care.
M4A is a needed reform that removes the “profit over people” model of our broken system that fails to deliver effective healthcare.
Gerald Wilgus
Frankfort
