A very bad idea
People with guns are mass-killing people. Once again, the only option is to add more people with guns. I must wonder though, if people with poison were mass killing people, then would the answer be to add more people with poison?
Gun advocates say we are experiencing a “mental health crisis." Evidently, the best thing to do during one of those is to increase the number of people with guns.
Their argument is that common-sense regulation won’t work. If this premise is true, then each gun must be considered an “uncontrollable opportunity." What will happen if the number of “uncontrollable opportunities” is increased? Obviously, it becomes easier for the wrong person to get a gun.
In NRA vernacular, increasing the number of pencils makes it easier for those who can’t spell to get one.
I agree that America is experiencing a “mental health crisis." It is hard to drive the speed limit anymore without getting the finger. Encountering emotionally unstable people is now in the normal course of each day.
Adding more guns to this, or to any other mental health crisis, is a very bad idea.
Tim Wiley
Traverse City
