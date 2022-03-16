Childish impulse or legal right?
Liability for most rear-end collisions is assigned to the car that is following. Since most road-rage incidents are attacks from behind, it means that the road-rage driver is the one breaking the law and is the one liable for penalties and damages. In simple terms, the car ahead of you is assumed to have the right of way, and it is your legal responsibility to follow at a safe distance.
Road rage drivers are wrong legally and are mentally impaired. The inability of any person to control their behavior is a common symptom of insanity. Grandiose delusion can stupefy the insane; they may conflate “childish impulse” with “Legal Right” and so form a sense of “Divine Entitlement."
It is illegal for children to drive in Michigan. It is also illegal to drive while impaired. Take a moment to grow up and find equanimity before getting behind the wheel. Nobody cares what else you may be “going through." You are responsible for the people and property around you whenever you drive.
Tim Wiley
Traverse City
