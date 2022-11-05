Seeking an honest leader with integrity?
Cathy Albro, running for Michigan's 104th State House, is a wife, mom and grandmother. She has professional experience in child care and development. She’s worked as a public schoolteacher, a local farmer and a small business owner. She is chairwoman of the Rural Caucus. She is prepared to immediately address local issues for families, workers, public schools, small businesses, agriculture and more.
Cathy Albro is positioned to be the first woman to represent us in decades! Join me and vote for Cathy Albro.
She is the most qualified candidate.
Jane Wilde
Beulah
