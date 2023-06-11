Thoughts on school systems – and how to reform them
Our tax dollars are spent rebranding TBAISD to NW Ed. All schools associated, like Greenspire, are renamed – signs, logos, business cards, etc. Think about how much rebranding costs us. Is this responsible spending of taxpayer dollars?
Why segregate students with learning difficulties? Why aren't we teaching them vs. meeting about why we can’t? The amount of money wasted on talking about how and why to not teach a kid to read as opposed to just teaching them is ridiculous.
Private businesses couldn’t afford to operate like this, but schools have unlimited funds — in other words: taxpayers. They determine in seventh grade that a child won't receive a diploma. Instead of challenging the student, they give up and teach them recycling and vacuuming. The school calls it "life skills." It's difficult to have life skills if they can’t read and do math. That’s the basic life skill.
They say specialized classes help the child learn. It's really getting these kids out of the way so they can lessen the load for general education teachers and staff. If they were focused on the child, then for every four IEPs in a class, they’d have a second teacher – co-taught, not just an aide. They aren’t interested in fixing the system and teaching the child.
Where does Michigan fit as far as education? Where does Northern MI fit in special ed inclusion in the state?
I believe we're failing. The system counts on the majority not to be affected, so they don't involve themselves. But WE are affected. These kids become adults in our community!
Stacey Wilcox
Elk Rapids High School parent with a child with Down Syndrome
