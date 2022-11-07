Looking for quality leadership?
I want to see leaders in our county who will prioritize affordable housing and childcare while bringing accountability and transparency to our county government.
T.J. Andrews would do just that. Actions speak louder than words, and the actions of Andrews' career are proof-positive that her dedication and capabilities will serve us all well.
Please join me in voting for T.J. Andrews for county commission.
Laura Wigfield
Traverse City
