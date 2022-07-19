Help save our precious farmland

America lost 31 million acres of farmland in a 20-year period and more is lost each hour.

Please help prevent more farmland loss on Old Mission Peninsula by voting "Yes" on Aug. 2 to renew the millage that supports preserving farmland in Peninsula Township.

Please get out and vote to continue saving the character of our community, our farms and the open space they provide.

Laura Wigfield

Traverse City

