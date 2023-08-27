WSJ editorial on Hunter Biden is where to find the spin
I don't mind the Record-Eagle's occasional printing of Detroit News editorials. While the Wall Street Journal remains one of the world's great newspapers, its editorial page has always trafficked in distortions and lies serving corrupt wealth, like big oil.
Your Aug. 11 Another View from the WSJ of "VP Biden, family business, Ukraine diplomacy" is of this ilk.
The first paragraph states Goldman emerged to give the false "Democratic spin" on Archer's testimony. Actually, the "Democratic spin" accords perfectly with Archer's testimony. Readers may check CBS' report: "Devon Archer says Joe Biden discussed 'nothing' important with Hunter Biden's business associates."
Every paragraph is similar, easily dismissed by any critical reader. Late in the editorial, WSJ faults the Biden's promotion of the "family business" while in office, in comparison to the Kushner's supposedly waiting to do so until out of office. There is no "Biden family business." The sleazy business is Hunter's and his only.
Contrast that with the actual Trump/Kushner family businesses, whose members practiced endless, illegal grifting while in office. Granted, Kushner waited until just out of office to take another $2 billion from the Saudi Prince, Jared's good friend whom Trump bragged about saving after he killed and dismembered our American journalist.
Is this serving your readers?
John T. Wierenga
Williamsburg
