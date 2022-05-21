No protection
Joan Parrish's complaint "proper disclosures" (April 27 letter) is valuable and interesting. However, she may be complaining about the last vestige of accurate advertising in America.
Remember Prevagen's ads claiming its magical jellyfish ingredient restoring brain health in ads sponsored by Walgreens and CVS? The FTC and New York state were able to sue Prevagen for false advertising. It now continues its fraud with testimonials. My son in law tells me none of this would be allowed in his native Peru.
Lately, everything containing only Zinc "supports immune health." Why not just go to the magic aisle and buy pills with enough of this heavy metal to destroy your immune system?
The major brands are no better. Nutrition Action Newsletter recently declared that Kellogg's Nutri-Grain strawberry and squash breakfast bar should be called "sugar and corn syrup breakfast bar."
On the airwaves we once had a Fairness Doctrine. Now we have a major channel with falsehoods in 90 percent of its programming. As a result, we have suffered hundreds of thousands of needless deaths and a democracy near collapse. No democracy can survive without extensive, effective regulation, truth and trust fostered by law. One of our parties wants none of these, not even democracy.
John T. Wierenga
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.