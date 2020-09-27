Letter: Wierenga
The recent letter “Founded on Religion” is widely inaccurate.
As we all learned in grade school, American was founded on Enlightenment principles and insured religious freedom, not a Christian nation. The committee Congress selected to write the Declaration of Independence was composed mostly of deists as reflected in the terms Creator, Nature’s God, and Laws of Nature. Governments derive their “just power from the consent of the governed,” not from the Christian God, and seek “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” not God’s will. Colonial Christians eventually chose to end financial support of religion, ending the religious tyranny many fled here to escape.
The Christian right chooses to deceive. David Barton’s books on America’s founding, laden with inaccuracies and distortions, have been widely condemned including by numerous evangelical historians.
Religious freedom is not valued by the powerful Christian right, nor increasingly the court. Religious freedom precludes seeking to impose one’s beliefs on others through the court, to impose discrimination based on ancient bigotries, to avoid health mandates, to abuse tax exemptions with increasingly organized involvement in politics by pastors and churches, to advance one’s religion with public school funds and COVID relief funds.
Only tyranny takes from others.
John Wierenga
Williamsburg
