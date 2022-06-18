Our responsibility
As a youth in the mid 1960s, I was extensively trained to use a rifle and shotgun for competition by NRA members. I base all my comments about gun issues on my training experience. What I can tell you is the only way to defend yourself against an AR-15 and body armor is to be equipped with an AR-15 and body armor.
Do we need armed guards with AR-15s on top of buildings in America, like I have seen in the Caribbean? As ludicrous as it sounds, we would need this in every grocery store, doctor’s office, hospital, church AND school in America, and still we would not be safe from gun violence.
There is no place in a civil society for these types of weapons. My stance is for confiscation and the ban on AR-15s, bumper stocks and large capacity magazines. For you to comprehend the reality of the horror, do we need to widely distribute the photos of these massacred victims?
It is our responsibility to protect our women and children in America and that means gun control.
Kent Wiejaczka
Empire
