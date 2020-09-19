Voting for Allgaier
Actions speak volumes compared to words. Gwenne Allgaier embodies action. If elected she will increase broadband service throughout our county, protect our watersheds and prioritize workforce housing. She works hard to promote welfare and increase the common good in Leelanau County for years. Her words are genuine, honest and showcase her rolling up her sleeves and completing the work for Leelanau County residents. She understands relationships because of her background as a counselor. No one cares more or works harder than Gwenne for our community.
Gwenne has a strong, non-partisan voice for effective leadership. Vote Gwenne for Leelanau County commissioner.
Kathy Wiejaczka
Empire
