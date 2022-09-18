The difference between Jan. 6, 2021 and now
I would like to ask the general public: What does the date Jan. 6, 2021, mean to you?
With all this baloney, at taxpayers' expense, going on about Jan. 6, let's compare Jan. 6, 2021, to Jan. 6, 2022.
1. On Jan. 6, 2021, our borders were controlled.
2. When we looked at a map, Taliban was just a dirty word, without $70 billion worth of our military equipment.
3. Plenty of workers were available to fill our country's needs.
4. Our stock market was at record highs.
5. 401(k)s had record high values. Have you looked at your 401(k) value today?
6. Interest rates were at all-time lows.
7. Prices of gas, food, etc. were 10- to 50-percent lower than they are today.
8. Russia and China were under control. Ukraine was another country most of us had never heard of.
What happened to change all this? We elected the worst president in our history. Jimmy Carter must be the happiest person in our country.
Remember this when you go to the polls in November.
Douglas Wickstrom
Bellaire
