I once was normal, now I’m confused
I once was a normal person. I used to think I was pretty much a regular person, but I was born white into a two-person home, which now, whether I like it or not, makes me privileged, a racist and responsible for slavery.
I am fiscally and morally conservative, which, by today’s standards, makes me a fascist because I plan, budget and support myself.
I went to school for 20 years and have always had a job, but now I find out that I am not here because I earned it, but because I was advantaged.
I am a heterosexual, which, according to some folks, makes me homophobic.
I am older than 70, making me a useless dinosaur who doesn’t understand Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat.
I think and I doubt most of what the mainstream media tells me, which makes me a right-wing conspiracy nut.
I believe in hard work and fair play according to each individual’s merits, which today makes me anti-socialist.
I believe our system guarantees freedom of effort, not freedom of outcome, which must make me a borderline sociopath.
I am proud of our flag and what it stands for, so I stand during the national anthem. So I must be a radical.
If all this wasn’t enough to deal with, now I don’t even know which toilet to use.
Douglas Wickstrom
Bellaire
