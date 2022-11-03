No to Leelanau commercial resort amendment
For the upcoming election, please do your due diligence and go to the Timber Shores website to get correct information about this proposed campground.
If you think that these changes are really intended to "protect" the environment, then why do these changes only affect campgrounds and RV parks?
Why did the township suddenly need to change the commercial resort zoning? And why does it just affect certain commercial businesses?
Don't be fooled by the letters and ads telling you it's for the "good" of the township to vote yes.
Do your homework. If you do, you will vote no.
Sheila Wick, business owner
Leelanau Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.