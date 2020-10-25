End the divisiveness
I’m a former Republican precinct committeeman who donated to the Lincoln Project and will vote for Joe Biden.
I’m offended by a president who diminished America’s reputation, dismantled the Republican Party and denies voters' rights to democracy while personifying an autocratic cult figure rather than accepting responsibility for the well-being of all Americans.
I abhor the cowardly sycophants who failed to reject presidential rhetoric, actions and policies that are disrespectful and un-American. Trump has no sense of common decency.
Lies; disparagement; alternative facts; disregard for congressional and inspector generals’ oversight, federal institutions, policy experts, science and public health are unacceptable leadership traits.
End the divisive circus.
Doug Whitley
Northport
