Leave Frankfort waterfront untouched
The City of Frankfort was ready to vote on the Bluffs' revetment in late July before local residents were informed of this project. Since then, there has been strong public outcry that the City would allow such a massive rock wall (750 feet long and 12 feet high) on the City-owned beach for the benefit of 20 condo owners.
A more palatable solution is to move the condo buildings back as at least two neighboring homeowners have done. The proposed structure would block the beach and cause more erosion on the adjacent beaches. Nature always has a way of winning.
Should Frankfort approve a short-term fix that will undoubtedly give the community a black eye and have a negative effect on the local economy? Documents recently received through FOIA detail a lack of transparency and a failure of the Bluffs and the City to conduct public outreach in April when this project was first proposed.
What about legal liability for injuries and damages arising from this project and the cost of required maintenance? There are many examples of revetments failing and we don't want to end up with just a long pile of rocks on Frankfort's beautiful beach.
Scott Whiteside
Frankfort
