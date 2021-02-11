Time to vote
I have been a supporter of FishPass since the idea was first introduced, based on the principle of allowing native fish renewed access to waters they formerly inhabited. Now I find the concerns regarding violation of provisions of the City Charter great enough to warrant putting the project to a public vote.
There are also questions about whether other technology already functioning elsewhere in the U.S. might meet goals at lower cost with less impact on the river.
Further, there remain issues about allowing non-native Pacific salmonids upstream which would likely decimate the wild and naturally reproducing brook trout population in the river. Finally, the cutting of so many trees on or near the river, the pouring of concrete structures into the river and the fencing off a section to prevent access all seem to be things about which residents may wish to have their voices and votes heard and counted.
The poor delineation of what happens if the experiment is an abject failure — what entity pays for what is one more reason the public deserves a vote on whether to proceed with FishPass.
Thomas White
Traverse City