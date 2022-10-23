Why voters should approve Proposal 3
It is imperative that we ensure the reproductive rights that women in Michigan have had for almost 50 years. Proposal 3 ensures that the right to private and personal medical decisions concerning reproductive and pregnancy rights remain between a woman and her doctor.
Stopping a 90-year-old state law that blocks almost all abortions and abortion care is reason enough to support Proposal 3. But beyond that, giving women the freedom to make their own decisions is key to healthy families. Vote yes on Proposal 3 for common-sense protections for reproductive healthcare.
Marsha Wheaton
Traverse City
