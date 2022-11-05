Protect environment by how you vote
Our environment, especially our water, is on the ballot next week.
We can no longer pander to entities that use our natural resources for profit. If it is a tunnel with oil and gas running through it by an unscrupulous company, filling in wetlands, cutting down trees to put in pools on a lake that is already suffering, we need to stop because we have a climate crisis and a worldwide water crisis.
Let’s put developers and policymakers on notice that we the people are concerned about our children, grandchildren and future generations and want protections for our resources.
The ultimate test of a moral society is the kind of world we leave to our children.
Susan Wheadon
Cedar
