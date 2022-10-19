Consider environment when zoning for development
How we zone for development seems more important than ever as we take into account our environment at a time when there is a worldwide water crisis and a climate crises.
To protect our water zoning means that we need to understand setbacks for zoning protection and the important role that wetlands play in our ecosystem. Zoning ordinances also need to take into account the impact of people and wildlife.
We all need to see our environment as a gift to cherish.
Yes, there can be profit and entertainment. But, for future generations, we need to be cognizant of the fact that protecting our environment ensures that future generations will reap the results of our advocacy.
Our children, grandchildren and future generations will thank us.
Susan Wheadon,
Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council member
Cedar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.