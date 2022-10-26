Cancer early detection needs support in congress
As a cancer survivor and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network advocate, I recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to ask Congress to make fighting cancer a national priority. Among the top asks of Congress was for coverage of new technology to improve cancer early detection and save lives.
Several companies are developing blood tests to detect multiple cancers early. These multi-cancer early detection tests will complement, not replace, existing early detection tests. According to published data, some of them can screen for more than 50 cancers at once, including rare cancers.
Congress is considering legislation to create a pathway for Medicare to cover this technology following FDA approval. This legislation would ensure Medicare recipients don’t face unacceptable delays in accessing these new tests once they are FDA-approved.
Detecting cancer early could be the difference between life or death. I'm grateful that U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman, R-1st District, supports these efforts, and I urge his colleagues to follow his lead and support cancer early detection and screening.
Sandra Westover
Frederic
