Cancer research must continue
As the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s crucial lawmakers and the public remember research into other diseases beyond COVID must continue. That’s why I recently took part in a virtual event where I met with Rep. Jack Bergman, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
During this meeting, I made it clear that the people of Michigan are counting on our lawmakers to increase funding for cancer research and prevention. With more than 600,000 Americans expected to die from cancer this year, including an estimated 21,260 in Michigan, now is not the time to take a break. We are at a point where advancements in research are saving more lives than ever, and we must keep this momentum going forward. Now is not the time to turn back the clock on progress made. Now is the time to invest in lifesaving cancer research.
By increasing medical research funding at the National Institutes of Health, we can continue to make progress in the fight against cancer.
Sandra Westover
Frederic