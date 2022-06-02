House Bill 4354
Every day, people still hear the words "you have cancer" for the first time, including the 62,500 Michiganders diagnosed with cancer this year. That's why I recently met with lawmakers in Lansing, including my senator, Curt VanderWall. As a cancer survivor and advocate, I wanted Sen. VanderWall to know that preventing suffering and death from cancer is still critically important and passing House Bill 4354, Oral Anti-Cancer Medication Fairness, is a huge step in the fight against cancer.
Many insurance plans charge significantly more for oral chemotherapy drugs than IV chemotherapy. Therefore, I asked Sen. VanderWall to require health plans to equalize out-of-pocket costs for oral and IV chemotherapy, and I am now asking him to follow through on his word that he would bring this critical legislation up for a vote. By passing this legislation, Michigan lawmakers can make treatment easier for Michiganders with cancer.
My fellow advocates and I let our lawmakers know that Michiganders across the state are counting on them to stand against cancer by supporting what works to allow for better care access.
Sandra Westover
Frederic, Michigan

