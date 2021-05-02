Fix cancer medication pricing problem
Even in these uncertain times, people still hear the words "you have cancer" for the first time, including the 62,150 Michiganders who will be diagnosed with cancer this year. That's why I recently participated in a virtual meeting with state Rep. Daire Rendon and state Sen. Curt Vanderwall. As a cancer survivor and advocate, I wanted our elected officials to know that preventing suffering and death from cancer still is critically important.
Many insurance plans charge significantly more for oral chemotherapy drugs than they do for IV chemotherapy. I asked our lawmakers to require health plans to equalize out-of-pocket costs for oral chemotherapy and intravenous (IV) chemotherapy. By doing so, Michigan lawmakers make access to treatment easier for Michiganders with cancer and help reduce their already heightened risk of exposure to COVID-19. Rep Rendon understands that Michigan needs to fix this issue and introduced legislation to do so. I’m calling on Sen. Vanderwall and our other state senators vote "yes" on House Bill 4354 Oral Anti-Cancer Medication Fairness.
We let our lawmakers know that volunteers across the state are counting on them to stand against cancer by supporting what works to allow for better care access.
Sandra Westover
Frederic