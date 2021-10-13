Collins was correct
Michael Collins, M.D., Grand Traverse County Health Department understands disease. He also understands prevention. COVID, more contagious than measles, needs a vaccine mandate to keep the community healthier and protect the employees of the county. Dr. Collins — in the best position to advise the health department with sound, evidence-based facts — outlined why it was in the best interest of the county employees and their families to have a vaccine mandate.
More than 60 medical organizations, including the American Medical Women’s Association has called for mandatory vaccinations in many industries, especially for health care workers. More than 95 percent of physicians in the U.S. have been vaccinated. Existing vaccines have proven effective. Mandatory vaccinations ensure the pubic that the county employees they come in contact with have been protected. This is especially necessary to protect those who are vulnerable, including unvaccinated children and the immunocompromised.
As physicians, we care about keeping our community healthy. We stand with any position that supports the use of a vaccine mandate within their community to preserve public health.
Jan Werbinski, M.D.
President of the American Medical Women's Association
Portage
Carrie Gould, M.D.
Region 6 governor, AMWA
Theresa Rohr-Kirchgraber, M.D.
Advocacy chair, AMWA