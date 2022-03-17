Move on and come together
You know I’ve had it with those people saying the election was fraudulent (and apparently all the Republicans who won, won fair and square). It’s been shown that the few cases of singular election fraud have been for the most part voters for Trump — hmmm.
How many people who’ve worked the election would agree with you? I worked the election. Felt privileged to do so. You would not believe the hoops you have to jump through, the checks and balances. Everything is done with representation from both parties.
Move on. We all have had losses in life. We must come together for the good of the country or we will be doomed.
Dorothy Wepking
Glen Arbor
