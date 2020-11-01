Pandemic of influence
There is another disastrous ailment, besides COVID-19 which is infecting us. It threatens to undermine our social institutions, including democracy. Although this disease doesn’t make people sick or die, it’s lethal in that it affects our basic beliefs and is responsible for creating the polarization we are experiencing in the U.S.
Human genius is admirable, and has brought us many technological conveniences including cellphones, the internet and social media. There is no doubt that these have benefited us, but, unfortunately for commercial reasons, designers have developed software with algorithms that track our personnel habits and every action that we make on our mobile devices. Software harvests these data for the purpose of learning our likes, dislikes and preferences. In so doing, companies can strategically aim advertising, which is incredibly effective.
It’s difficult to believe that this passive mining can be turned around to proactively influence our beliefs, prejudices and actions. However, foreign governments are effectively using our so called, “Hot Buttons” to aggravate polar division in the U.S, and affect our decisions in the upcoming election.
We need to check the reliability of our information sources. We need to strive for the spirit of unity in the U.S.
Richard Wentzel
Fife Lake
