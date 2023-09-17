Here's why false electors face criminal charges
Some people don’t understand why Trump’s fake electors in Michigan have been charged with crimes.
Trump asked for their help. So what did they do wrong?
Look at it this way: A man gets a phone call from the sheriff’s office – only it's not the sheriff; it’s his personal lawyer. So this lawyer says the sheriff wants the man to be a deputy. The man accepts, and goes out and arrests people.
The prosecutor subsequently charges the man with making false arrests. The sheriff himself didn’t give the man the job and in writing. And the man didn’t take the oath, which deputies must take, to uphold the constitutions of the United States and Michigan.
The man’s defense: The sheriff’s personal lawyer said he was a deputy.
You’re on the jury. Would you buy that defense?
Douglas Welker
Traverse City
