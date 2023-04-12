Bergman budget-balancing plan looks bleak for air travel here
U.S. Congressman Jack Bergman’s plan to balance the federal budget could close Cherry Capital Airport. Sound ridiculous?
Look at the facts: Rep. Bergman supports the Republican plan to balance the budget in 10 years. That plan excludes defense, Social Security and Medicare. As a result, every remaining service would be cut by 85%. That’s according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a think-tank composed of both Republicans and Democrats.
Consider one item: Cherry Capital Airport. The federal government provides 90% of the money to maintain runways, taxiways and aprons. Bergman would cut that to 14%. It won’t be long before the runways are as potholed as Traverse City streets.
The Feds pay 100% of the bill for air traffic control. We could close our tower, and become like Alpena. But where would our jets go? Cut air traffic control by 85%, and there wouldn’t be enough money to even run the radar at O’Hare and Detroit.
A solution would be to cut the budget and make wealthy corporations and individuals pay their fair shares of taxes. But Bergman rules that out; he wants to keep his rich donors happy.
If he gets his way, say goodbye to air service for Traverse City – and that’ll be just the start.
Douglas Welker
Traverse City
