We, the voters, must preserve our Republic
Our first president, George Washington, was sad to see political parties take root during his presidency. While lies were rampant in newspapers, voting for the country’s good now had a rival. Washington will always be known as the nation’s best, as he set the tone, and only served to build good government.
Until recently, our senators and congressmen would say they work among friends. Something has gone wrong, as this is no longer true. Political parties need to compromise and do what is best for our country.
How do we decide who is doing a good job? We need to look at the voting record, attendance and sponsored bills of the individual. What is the source of campaign money? The established politician has a major advantage due to name recognition.
Our vote is our only defense to keep our Republic. No one has ever found a better way! May this win (wind) be with us, for our children’s sake!
Robert Weldon
Traverse City
