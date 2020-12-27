Commissioners help themselves

The Grand Traverse County administrator gets a 5 percent raise each year for the next three years, plus the 1.5 percent cost of living adjustment and he already had a $3,000 raise in May. Plus raises for other Grand Traverse County Board members.

Let's see now. My Social Security check will increase by $10 a month for 2021, and my wife's Social Security check will increase by $15 a month for 2021 for a total increase of $25 dollars a month. The lot rent in our mobile home park is going up $23 per month for 2021 so that leaves us with a net gain of $2.

Wow.

Where shall we spend that $2? Oh, wait, I forgot that the internet is going up $5 per month so now we are at a negative $3 per month. Let's not forget the health insurance raise of $8 a month, as well as the cost of food, utilities, etc.

My thanks to commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley for voting "no."

Robert Welch, Sr.

Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you