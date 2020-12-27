Commissioners help themselves
The Grand Traverse County administrator gets a 5 percent raise each year for the next three years, plus the 1.5 percent cost of living adjustment and he already had a $3,000 raise in May. Plus raises for other Grand Traverse County Board members.
Let's see now. My Social Security check will increase by $10 a month for 2021, and my wife's Social Security check will increase by $15 a month for 2021 for a total increase of $25 dollars a month. The lot rent in our mobile home park is going up $23 per month for 2021 so that leaves us with a net gain of $2.
Wow.
Where shall we spend that $2? Oh, wait, I forgot that the internet is going up $5 per month so now we are at a negative $3 per month. Let's not forget the health insurance raise of $8 a month, as well as the cost of food, utilities, etc.
My thanks to commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley for voting "no."
Robert Welch, Sr.
Traverse City