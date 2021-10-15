History will not look kindly
I preceded Dr. Michael Collins at the Grand Traverse County Health Department and recruited him in 1993. As a practicing family physician, I have always been pleased with his performance as medical director.
I found the Board of Commissioners’ “vaccine awareness“ resolution to be inappropriate. COVID-19 vaccines are proven effective for reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death. Their safety is undeniable, especially compared to the risk of not being vaccinated. This is the message the health department should have sounded loud and clear but was prevented from doing so in the name of “vaccine awareness.” Dr. Collins was right to object to the resolution.
Public health officials across the country have been harassed and hounded out of office during the pandemic.
The county’s failure to renew Dr. Collins’s contract appears to be part of this pattern. It is time for government to stand behind public health professionals and not undermine them.
History will not look kindly on elected officials who do not take public health seriously, who do not use their resources to understand pertinent scientific facts, and who limit the capacity of taxpayer-funded institutions to promote the community’s health.
Kevin Weber, M.D.
Suttons Bay