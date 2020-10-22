More Republican myths
Gordie LaPointe’s letter contained inaccuracies. Taxes are lowered for the rich, not everyone. Increased stock market values applies to the same folks. President Donald Trump caused manufacturing jobs to decline by his trade and immigration policies. His disastrous response to COVID-19 caused economic recession. Private businesses are marginalized by his inconsistent tweets. Our energy exports worsen climate change. “Middle East peace agreements” benefit undemocratic apartheid government in Israel and U.S. arms manufacturers selling weaponry to countries like Saudi Arabia. Trump uses systemic racism to fuel violence and unrest.
Our roads, schools, military and institutions are socialistic, plus the socialistic treatment of corporation welfare. It’s simple — vote Biden.
Charlie Weaver
Kalkaska
