Gull Island worthy of protection
There is a magical place in Leelanau County owned by the Leelanau Conservancy — Gull or Bellow Island — on West Traverse Bay that is worthy of our protection.
Dr. Bill Scharf has studied, banded and published about the colonial nesting birds on this and several other islands in the U.S. Great Lakes for more than 50 years. Gull Island was one of the first locations studied that was affected by the eggshell-thinning chemical DDT, and sampling for the toxic concentrated in the birds’ eggs has continued over the whole time interval. Young birds banded on this island have shown up in Honduras.
The most recent census data by Scharf and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa showed approximately 1,000 nests of Herring Gulls, 150 nests of Caspian Terns (which are listed as threatened in Michigan and suffered high mortality this past season). Also nesting on the island are Mute Swans, Canadian Geese, Mallards, Mergansers, Cormorants and 1,500 Ring-billed Gulls.
These species’ nests are at risk because of threats by human disturbance from the proposed Timber Shores RV-Amusement Park.
Charlie Weaver
Kalkaska
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.