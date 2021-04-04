Vaccine thoughts
Some of you are wondering if you should get a vaccine or not. My answer is: it’s not just about you. I urge you all to do your civic duty by becoming vaccinated against COVID-19. Trust medical professionals to make your medical decisions, not political pundits or religious leaders. The sooner more of us are vaccinated, the sooner this hated pandemic has a chance of ending. Ignore spurious information about vaccine ingredients from unsubstantiated e-mails.
I grew up when World War II was a recent memory. Citizens did not refuse to submit to gas or food rationing because it was to everyone’s benefit to have the war won; all were working for the common good. I remember my parents did not like all our governors or presidents. But there were not signs in yards saying they were idiots, or campaign signs of election losers in yards months after elections.
In our country’s founding documents, there are sentences about promoting the general welfare and providing for the common defense. Let’s each behave as if our individual decisions, whether they be about vaccines or other issues, matter to all of us, because they absolutely do.
Judith W. Weaver
Traverse City